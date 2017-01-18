Mordheim: City of the Damned developer to bring Necromunda to PC

Named Necromunda: Underhive, Mordheim: City of the Damned developer Rogue Factor is bringing the eponymous Warhammer 40K tabletop classic Necromunda to PC, reimagined as a turn-based tactical RPG.

Working alongside publisher Focus Home Interactive, and of course Games Workshop, what Rogue Factor has in store remains to be seen and while we don't yet have an inordinate amount to go on, more is set to be revealed at Focus’ 'What’s Next' event in Paris on February 1—2.

"Rival gangs of ruthless warriors are locked in an endless war for control of the Underhive, a gigantic warren of derelict factories, rusted metal husks, and forgotten technologies," says the publisher in a statement. "Anarchy, violence, betrayal and death rule this hellish place, long forsaken by any semblance of civilization."

After spending close to a year in Early Access, Rogue Factor's last foray into the world of Warhammer—Mordheim City of the Damned—has since received a number of post-release updates, which bodes well for future projects. Yves Bordeleau, the developer's general manager, suggests the process was an "incredible experience with many lessons learned."

To this end, Games Workshop's head of licensing Jon Gillard reckons the Canadian studio is the "right people" to retell the stories of Necromunda in videogame form. "We are delighted to welcome Necromuda: Underhive Wars to the catalogue of great games based on our worlds and settings," he says. "Rogue Factor and Focus Home Interactive made a wonderful Mordheim: City of the Damned game and having done such a great job they're clearly the right people to realize the nightmarish world of Necromunda.

"Now fans of this unique and highly influential IP will at last be able to pick up their stubber and search for cool archaeotech whilst wiping out rival gangs throughout the Underhive."

Again, expect more on Necromunda: Underhive at Focus' What's Next on February 1—2.