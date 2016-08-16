Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom video showcases six whimsical characters

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is basically the 8-bit Wonder Boy games reimagined for the modern world. The creator of the latter, Ryuichi Nishizawa, is collaborating with Game Atelier on the project, and the RPG platformer is scheduled to release later this year. To coincide with Gamescom, the studio has released a new trailer showing off all six playable characters.

In addition to Monster Boy's regular form, these creatures include a Lion, Frog, Dragon, Snake and Pig. The Lion is able to smash through bricks, the frog can swing from pivot points spread throughout the levels, the dragon can fly, the snake can move along the ceiling and... the pig? Dunno. He can oink, probably.