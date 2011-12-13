Mojang to release Cobalt on Friday, if all goes to plan

Mojang have told Edge that they're hoping to publish their first third party game, Cobalt this Friday, if all goes to plan.

"We haven't told anyone [about the release date] yet because we're aiming for Friday, but we don't know if we can make it," Mojang managing director Carl Manneh said to Edge. "But I think we can."

Cobalt is a quirky robot platformer from Oxeye Game Studio. Mojang and Oxeye are working together to give it some extra polish before Friday. Like Minecraft, it will be released as an alpha and then regularly updated until it's done.

Mojang are also looking to implement their " One Account to Rule Them All " system before the Friday deadline. This will let players log into Minecraft, Cobalt and eventually Scrolls with one universal login.

Mojang say that getting Cobalt into shape has been a collaborative effort, with Oxeye calling Cobalt "more of a team effort than the usual developer-publisher combo." Manneh told Edge that "culture-wise it's a very good fit with Mojang. They like to work in the same way we do, and when we present ideas to each other we're very much in sync. It's very easy to work with them."

We'll find out how well the partnership has worked when Cobalt (hopefully) sees the light of day on Friday. For more details, and videos of Cobalts robots duelling it out in bullet-time, check out the Cobalt site .