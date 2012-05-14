Popular

Modern Warfare 3 content pack 2 to add new MP maps, spec ops missions, Face Off mode

The first content collection for Modern Warfare 3 has just recently landed on PC, adding new multiplayer maps and a couple of spec ops missions. The second pack will do the same, but also introduce a new 1 vs 1/2 vs 2 mode called Face Off. According to the trailer above, the first two Face Off maps will be released for free to give everyone a taste of how it plays. Two more will then be added in the full content pack later. All of the dates refer to the Xbox version, however. The last DLC pack took more than a month to reach the PC. Expect similar delays again for content pack 2.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
