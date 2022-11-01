Modern Warfare 2 disables pinging after bug lets players use it to wallhack

Audio player loading…

Some cheeky bugs have slipped through the cracks and caused a bit of a nightmare for Modern Warfare 2 players during launch week. As a drastic temporary solution, Infinity Ward has disabled two key gameplay features: pinging enemy locations and attachment tuning.

As Polygon reports, the developer tweeted it was "disabling attachment tuning until further notice" over the weekend, as it was causing crashes for players who had five attachments tuned. Infinity Ward added: "If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout."

Though Infinity Ward didn't mention issues with the ping system in its tweets, it's currently noted on the public Modern Warfare 2 Trello board. It doesn't specify what the exact issue is, but a video on Reddit points towards a pretty likely reason for its disabling. Turns out there's a bug with pinging that's accidentally creating an army of wallhackers. Pinging an enemy after their death leaves the marker hanging over their heads for the rest of the match, meaning players were able to repeatedly pick off enemies that had been pinged this way.

No word on when either of these issues will be fixed. The attachment tuning issue doesn't seem to be on the Trello board for some reason, but the ping system problem is currently marked as "fix in progress." It seems like Trello may be the way Infinity Ward will communicate bugs going forward, and I'm always here for more transparency. Even if the developer had a spot of trouble setting up the board, accidentally making it publicly editable and causing players to flood its entries with nonsense. And, of course, posts begging for the removal of SBMM.