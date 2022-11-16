Modern Warfare 2 competitive mode delayed hours before release

Audio player loading…

Modern Warfare 2's first season launches today. It was supposed to mark the arrival of both the hardcore Tier 1 (opens in new tab) mode and 4v4 ranked mode CDL Moshpit but unfortunately, the latter will take a little longer to arrive.

Treyarch announced in a tweet that the mode will suffer a small but unspecified delay. "CDL Moshpit was initially expected to release today at the start of Season 01 multiplayer, but recently discovered issues with the mode will require a slight delay. Addressing these issues are our current top priority, and we'll update you on the timing ASAP."

The game's Trello board (opens in new tab) offers no further information, but the issue is currently marked as "fix in progress" under its Multiplayer Known Issues tab. Treyarch does say it'll be "tracking discussions pertaining to competitive multiplayer modes in collaboration with Infinity Ward" on the page though, so it's worth keeping an eye on regardless.

It's a shame that a major highlight of the game's first season is temporarily missing, especially with the announcement coming so close to its release. This is somehow the second Activision shooter in two days to pull either part or all of its patch—Blizzard delayed Overwatch 2's mid-season patch hours before it was expected thanks to a "critical issue (opens in new tab)" with currently disabled hero Mei.

While it's a disappointment, at least there's no shortage of Call of Duty content arriving this week. Alongside Modern Warfare 2 Season 01, there's also the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (opens in new tab). It'll have a new map, new mode and features including proximity chat.