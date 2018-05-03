MOBA brawler Battlerite is getting a battle royale mode

Battlerite's biggest update since leaving Steam Early Access was probably the start of its first competitive season. Today, developer Stunlock Studios announced a considerably bigger update: a new game mode called Battlerite Royale. It's exactly what it sounds like, and it's coming this summer.
"We want to give players the excitement of a Diablo-esque exploration experience combined with the character variation of a MOBA and the thrill of a survival game," said Stunlock marketing director Johan Ilves. "That said, I think anyone who’s looking for a fresh and different take on the Battle Royale genre will have a blast."
Battlerite Royale will consist of 10-minute matches where 20 players duke it out "on a map 30 times larger than the standard arena mode map." You can play solo or as a pair, with 27 heroes to choose from. Otherwise, it's standard battle royale rules: loot what you can find, kill people, take their stuff, and survive as long as possible.
