Mo-cap actor's talent agent suggests GTA 6 listing has been 'made up online' [Updated]

Update: Despite prior speculation—including my own, featured below—it seems motion capture actor Tim Neff is not in fact working with Rockstar on Grand Theft Auto 6 and/or Red Dead Redemption 2.

That's according to his California-based agent with whom I spoke to over the phone earlier.

When asked about Neff's potential involvement in GTA 6 and/or RDR 2, talent agent Brittany Love said: "We asked Tim and he's not a part of that. He thinks it must be something made up online because he's definitely not a part of that."

Original story:

Grand Theft Auto 5 made its way to PC in 2015, however is fast approaching its four-year console anniversary. The success of its Online counterpart, not to mention the enduring popularity of its thriving modding and performance communities, has somewhat extended the base game's lifespan—however the possibility of GTA 6 is never far from players' minds.

Rockstar has remained typically tight-lipped throughout, however one motion actor's résumé might suggest work on the elusive sixth series entry is further along than we think.

As pointed out by NeoGaf, stunt man-cum-actor Tim Neff's CV lists both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6 under the subheading 'Motion Capture', and references Rockstar as the associated company the work was undertaken for.

At the time of writing, the résumé features on both Resumes Breakdown Express and iStunt.com—the latter of which claims to be the "premier stunt directory".

Of course there's every chance this is a typo, that Neff has instead worked on GTA 5, or that this listing is untrue entirely.

It's also worth noting that Grand Theft Auto 6 in some way or form is ultimately inevitable. Even if this listing is legitimate, we've no indication of how much work Neff has undertaken at this point, and in turn how far along the game may or may not be.

Still, I'd love to hear your thoughts on the matter in the comments below.