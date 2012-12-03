MLG Tournament of Champions starts tonight, features 8 of the best StarCraft 2 players on earth

Tonight marks the beginning of MLG's Tournament of Champions , a single-elimination invitational pitting a who's who of the best StarCraft II players against one another for a $7000 prize. The opening match, kicking off at 9 p.m. Pacific, 6 p.m. Eastern, will be the God of Brood War, Lee "Flash" Young Ho , vs. Park "DongRaeGu" Soo Ho , a champion in both MLG and GSL play considered by many to be the current best Zerg player in the world.

Also on the bracket are Rain, PartinG, MarineKing, Leenock, and Life—all counted in the best of the best of the best among this year's competitors. Joining them as well is relative newcomer and Rain's teammate on SK T1, soO. The tournament will run in primetime slots until December 20, launching alongside MLG's new Rules of Engagement analysis/information show featuring veteran caster Nick "Axslav" Ranish.

