Mixer gives its streamers $100 to help them out during the pandemic

Partnered streamers on Mixer received a surprise gift of $100 on Thursday, apparently to lend a hand during the coronavirus outbreak. Mixer hasn't said anything about it, but streamers have been thanking the Microsoft-owned platform on Twitter.

While Mixer's top streamers, like Ninja, are multi-millionaires and stream full-time, most partners do it on top of other jobs, which they might now be unable to do if they can't work remotely. $100 can fill a fridge or help out with rent, so it's likely a very welcome gesture.

Mixer are giving us partners an extra $100 to make sure we are all looked after and my heart is so whole right now! Thank you @WatchMixer 🥺🤍🌸April 2, 2020

Mixer just sent all of their partners $100 to use however they please during the pandemic.Coolest thing I've seen a company do in a while. We ordering delivery tonight!April 2, 2020

Thank you @WatchMixer for sending the partners a little supply drop.I'm going to spend all $100 donating to non-partners. Drop some of your favorite non-partnered Mixer streamers below and I'll hit them up with some love!April 2, 2020