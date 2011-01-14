Minecraft updated to beta version 1.2, now includes cake

Minecraft has received another update, adding a series of new features and bug fixes. Additions include note blocks that can be tuned and triggered to play music, two secret new blocks and cake. Read on for the patch notes.
The details of the latest update were revealed on Notch's blog , here they are in full:
New features:
- Note blocks (right click to tune, trigger to play)
- 15 wool dyes
- A new water dwelling mob
- New tree types
- Reeds magically turned into sugar canes. They still make paper.
- A bunch of new crafting recipes
- One secret useful block
- One secret pretty block
- Cake
Bugfixes:
- Paintings work in multiplayer
- Disconnecting while riding no longer keeps the player in the world
- A bunch more state is properly synched in multiplayer
- Fixed colors going weird on PowerPC
- Fixed a horrible chunk reload loop in singleplayer
- Fixed most lighting bugs in newly generated SMP maps
- Falling sand behaves better in SMP
- Fixed a few crash on load level bugs
Minecraft sales passed the one million mark earlier this week.