Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor gets a launch trailer

Wanted: video game protagonist. Must have: smouldering anger, tragic backstory, Troy Baker's voice and own beard. Not a full wizard beard, or really anything that would put you in contention for the World Beard Championships. Just a little bit of stubble that offers a hint of unrestrained machismo while still being aesthetically pleasing and not requiring proprietary beard rendering technology.

Ah, Talion, you'll do nicely. Have we got the game for you. It's called Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. You'll get to do a launch trailer in which you brood meaningfully at some angry orcs.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is out now. It is—unexpectedly—very good. You'll find our review of Monolith's Tolkein's Creed stab-'em-up right here.