Metro Redux officially announced, first trailer released

First it was rumoured, then that rumour was confirmed , and now it's been officially announced. Metro Redux is a real thing and, for us PC gamers, it's also a bit of an odd one. It takes the two Metro games and bundles them into a re-released and upgraded package. We're no strangers to HD reboots, but neither game is particularly old. In fact, Last Light still looks rather good.

Were I a cynical jerkface, I might suspect that this package was created as a response to the PS4 and Xbone's lack of backwards compatibility. Fair enough, but it does make it a stranger prospect on the more timeless PC. That's doubly the case when one of the big features is "silky smooth 60fps". Er, yeah, just like the originals, then?

There are still reasons to be interested, not least that transferring Metro 2033 into Last Light's engine will make a fairly big difference to the way it looks and feels. In their press release, Deep Silver promise the following features: "advanced enemy AI, improved combat and stealth mechanics, superior weapon handling and more responsive, intuitive controls plus signature features from Last Light such as the atmospheric 'mask wipe' mechanic, weapon customisation, and silent kills and take-downs."

Last Light will be less dramatically upgraded, but will still get new features, better graphics, and will be released with its DLC packs bundled in.

Expected to release this Summer, each reduxed game will be available individually for £16 / $25, or as a bundle of both for £35 / $50.