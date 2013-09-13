Metro: Last Light's Developer Pack DLC detailed, arriving next week

Deep Silver have revealed details of the third of Metro: Last Light's four planned DLC packs. The 'Developer Pack' is due out next week, and... well, I'll level with you, it's a bit of an odd one. Of all the DLC bits we've seen for the post-apocalyptic shooter, it's the one that most resembles a random assortment of disparate ideas, mixed together into a thick goulash.

Here are the three main parts, as announced over Deep Silver's PR tannoy:



"Players can experiment with every gun and attachment combination in the Shooting Range, and complete unique marksman challenges for each weapon."

"The AI Arena allows players to pit customisable squads of human soldiers and mutants against each other or prove themselves in several challenges."

"Lastly, players can explore Metro's cast of characters, and human and mutant foes, up close in the 'Metro Museum'."

There's a solo mission, too. The Spider's Nest traps you in a arachnid-infested catacomb, with just a lighter, a torch, and a giant flamethrower for company. That'll be a fun one for arachnophobes.

Despite the weird mix of ideas here, I quite like the sound of the AI Arena. It's unlikely to usurp Salty Bet as the king of the AI battlers, but - as someone who has spent hours creating random fight scenes in Gmod - it's bound to be an amusing distraction.

Previously, Metro: Last Light received the Faction Pack , adding three single-player missions that each dealt with a different group in the game, and the Tower Pack , an out-of-universe combat arena. The final DLC release will be the Chronicles Pack, which will add more single-player missions that explore the side-characters Pavel, Khan & Ulman, and Anna.

Metro: Last Light's Developer Pack is due out September 17th, and is priced £3.19, $3.99 and €3.99.