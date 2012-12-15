Ranger mode returns in Metro: Last Light for pre-purchasers

The Ranger difficulty for Metro 2033 (PSA: free keys are being given away on Facebook ) stripped the UI, crosshairs, and health while making precious ammo even more scarce in Russia's monster-infested tunnels. Such a masochist's dream come true degree of challenge will reappear in Metro: Last Light , but only as part of a deal for those pre-ordering the $60/£37 Limited Edition .

Early buyers also receive an extra bandolier of military-grade ammo for barter or blasting and a modified AKS-74U rifle. Ranger was also previously packaged separately as free DLC for Metro 2033, so THQ will probably follow suit for Last Light. To some, Ranger might represent the "best" experience of a harsh, barely survivable world, but at least the pre-order is the same price as the launch version, and will probably be available to everyone after release.

Metro: Last Light releases in March.