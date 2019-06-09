Metro Exodus is on the Xbox Game Pass for PC

Metro Exodus was supposed to be exclusive to the Epic Games Store until it launches on Steam in February 2020, but this week it appeared on the Windows Store with a release date of today. Now it looks like it will be included in the new Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription service, which will grant PC gamers access to a library of 100+ games for $5/£4 a month.

The Metro Exodus Windows Store page says the game is "included with Xbox Game Pass PC games". Other games with the same message include Slay the Spire and Into The Breach, which suggests Microsoft is assembling an impressive lineup.

The pricing details of the service were revealed earlier today—you can get your first month for $1/£1—and a beta looks set to launch imminently, given that the store page for the pass went live this morning. Microsoft will reveal more details at its E3 event later today including, we hope, the full list of 100+ games included with the pass.

You can watch the event here.