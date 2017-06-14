Metal Gear Survive delayed until early 2018

Metal Gear Survive, Konami’s weird, post-Kojima spin-off, won’t be launching this year as planned. Instead, it’s been pushed back to early 2018, the publisher confirmed at E3.

It’s not a huge delay, only a few months, and the extra time will be spent polishing the game.

More polish is undoubtedly a good thing, especially since Metal Gear Survive is likely to have an uphill struggle converting fans of the series who are used to Kojima’s direction and are maybe a bit hesitant about a Metal Gear zombie spin-off. Tim certainly enjoyed it, however.

It’s playable at E3, so if you’re at the event, why not take it for a spin?

