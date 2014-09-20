Metal Gear Solid V features a wolf wearing an eyepatch

It's been a great Tokyo Game Show, even if some of the games featured—like Final Fantasy XV and Bloodborne—are a little out of our purview, so I haven't had a chance to make fun of the Final Fantasy guys' extraordinary hair. Sadface. But happyface: Metal Gear Solid V got a big blowout of footage , revealing a junglier setting and showing how bikini-clad (hmm) sniper Quiet can assist Snake during the game. I didn't think I could be any more excited for MGSV, but now a new trailer has released showing an adorable wickle wolf cub named DD. Like Snake, he wears an eyepatch. See a wolf wearing an eyepatch after the break.

If you find him, DD—it stands for Diamond Dogs, the name of Snake's military organisation—is taken to Mother Base as an adorable wolf cub, growing into a ferocious adult as the game progresses. Like Snake, he's missing one eye; like Snake, he'll come to wear an eyepatch, because why not. DD can accompany Snake on missions, though it's not clear what role he'll perform yet—maybe he'll act a bit like the dog in Call of Duty: Ghosts?

There are a bunch of different videos of wolfy floating around, but the following one shows how Snake will acquire the cub in the first place, so maybe skip to 1 minutes and 22 seconds in if you'd rather not be spoiled about that. A reminder: Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is coming to PC, along with its prologue Ground Zeroes. Metal Gear Collection 2014 isn't, because it's some clothes .