Meet the superfans who have kept Warframe running for four years

We ask Warframe's most dedicated players what keeps them playing.

Last weekend was TennoCon, the first ever fan convention for Warframe, and as you might expect, it was packed full of the game's most dedicated players. But what keeps those superfans playing a game they affectionately describe at "War-farm"? Instead of guessing, I decided to ask. Watch the video above to hear why some of Warframe's biggest fans have stuck around for so many years.

You can also check out our interview with creative director Steve Sinclair at TennoCon, where we talked about what's next for Warframe. 

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
