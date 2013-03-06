Meaty new update for Hawken brings new Mech, map, the ability to robo-cuss

Hawken

The Raider Mech is described as a medium class unit that specialises in quickly closing the gap between yourself and opponents, before dealing out substantial damage at close range. It's a class B, has a Muller chassis, and is rated with a 4.0 difficulty.

This update also brings a stack of extra weapons and upgrades too, largely focused on short-range damage, to help you get the most out of the new Raider. Want fixes? Yeah, there are a bunch of these too. Full list here.

Finally, you can now use Mech Taunts to mock the opponents you kill. Each class has a pair of set phrases that you can unleash by tapping 'G', and they range from clichéd to downright cringe-worthy. You get one free for each class, and despite being a bit lame, they do neatly sidestep the embarrassment of being butchered as you diligently type out a full, weapons-grade insult towards the total stranger you just virtually killed.