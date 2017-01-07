Mass Effect: Andromeda will not feature a season pass

According to BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn, there won't be a season pass for Mass Effect: Andromeda.

A fan asked Flynn on Twitter whether the upcoming game would have a season pass, to which Flynn simply replied, "Nope." When pressed for more details about what type of DLC will be developed for Andromeda, Flynn said, "We'll talk more about that later."

Another recent EA-published game that didn't include a season pass was Titanfall 2. As for Andromeda, we'll report back when news of the game's DLC is announced.

Earlier today, the Mass Effect Twitter account and producer Michael Gamble confirmed that Andromeda would be available early through Origin Access. It's not clear what type of access players will have, but previous EA games have allowed players up to 10 hours of the full experience several days before launch. We'll keep you updated as more information is revealed.

Mass Effect: Andromeda releases March 21.