Mass Effect 3 trailer talks new multiplayer mode

Information about the Mass Effect 3 multiplayer mode is coming out thick and fast. In this developer interview with lead designer Casey Hudson introduces the new mode and goes over what you can expect. The information here is mostly the same as our Mass Effect 3 multiplayer explained post, but also shows off new stills and footage from both the new co-op mode and the single player story.

If you're struggling to make out the images on the video, we have larger version in our Mass Effect 3 multiplayer screenshots post. We'll see how well the two sides of the game work together when Mass Effect 3 is released on March 6th next year.