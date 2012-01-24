Mass Effect 3 figures to come with multiplayer DLC

It looks like Mass Effect 3's multiplayer mode will be getting extra DLC after launch, and Bioware will be offering a new way to get it. A series of toy store adverts spotted on Eurogamer show off a series of Mass Effect figures. Each one comes with a code that will unlock extra bits and pieces for Mass Effect 3's new co-op mode.

The randomised codes "could include powerful new weapons and new characters," according to a post on the Bioware store , or they could contain "character boosters, weapon modifications, and weapon upgrades to make your multi-player squad stronger."

The four figures can be pre-ordered ahead of shipment in April/May for $75.on the Bioware site. The Big Bad Toy Store has eight figures listed available for $17.99 each including Shepard, Tali, Thane, Garrus, Legion, Miranda, Mordin and Grunt. If you have $650 knocking about, there's also a full size replica of a Mass Effect assault rifle which I'm going to immediately click away from to protect my bank balance.

Bioware haven't announced their DLC plans for Mass Effect 3 yet, but I'd be surprised if the weapons and upgrades supplied with the figures weren't available as DLC after release. Retailers have already been outlining their pre-order bonus packages for Mass Effect 3 , which will include extra armour and weapons for ME3's single player campaign. The game's due out on March 6 in the US, March 8 in Australia and March 9 in Europe.