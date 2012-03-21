Mass Effect 3 devs working on "game content initiatives" to clarify ending

Bioware co-founder Dr. Ray Muzyka has released an open letter to fans expressing Bioware's feelings towards the recent controversy over Mass Effect 3's ending. "it's incredibly painful to receive feedback from our core fans that the game's endings were not up to their expectations," he says. "The team and I have been thinking hard about how to best address the comments on ME3's endings from players, while still maintaining the artistic integrity of the game."

He says that Casey Hudson and the Mass Effect 3 team are working on "a number of game content initiatives" designed to provide "more clarity for those seeking further closure to their journey." More will be revealed next month, he says. Before you read on, note that while this post contains no spoilers, there might be a few in the comments.

"We're working hard to maintain the right balance between the artistic integrity of the original story while addressing the fan feedback we've received," says Muzyka. "This is in addition to our existing plan to continue providing new Mass Effect content and new full games, so rest assured that your journey in the Mass Effect universe can, and will, continue."

"If you are a Mass Effect fan and have input for the team – we respect your opinion and want to hear it. We're committed to address your constructive feedback as best we can. In return, I'd ask that you help us do that by supporting what I truly believe is the best game BioWare has yet crafted."

There's one question at the heart of this. What on Earth is a "game content initiative?" Will it be DLC that will provide a different ending, a new cut of the ending they currently have, or something else entirely? What would you like to see Bioware announce in April?