Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is Steam Deck Verified and 70% off for the next few hours

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy may not have been the smash hit that Square Enix wanted, but it was still a darn fine adventure that managed to win over this die-hard fan of developer Eidos Montreal's previous work on the Deus Ex games. Now, you can experience the studio's sci-fi action game in cheaper, more portable fashion.

Guardians of the Galaxy recently became Steam Deck Verified, meaning it's completely functional with the Deck's default controller configuration, has legible text and appropriate controller icons, and exhibits stable performance on the base graphics settings. So if you fancy taking Star Lord, Gamora & co. on the road with you, you can be assured you'll have a frictionless experience.

If you haven't already picked up Eidos Montreal's latest, now might be a good time to do so. The game's currently available for £14.99, which is 70% off its RRP. The deal only lasts until 6pm BST, so if you are considering grabbing it, you'd better be quick!

I had a blast with Guardians of the Galaxy when I played it. High quality linear action-adventures are incredibly rare these days, and this was about as good as you could hope for. Luke Winkie gave the game a reasonable 70 in his review, praising its story, its voice acting, and its "wonderfully cheeky '80s pastiche", while criticising it mainly for technical issues, which hopefully have been resolved by now. The game also has the best party banter in years, a quality that Fraser has enthused about (opens in new tab) at length.

It's almost a shame that we likely won't get another GotG adventure from Eidos Montreal, given Square Enix sold the studio (opens in new tab) to Embracer Group last year. If the alternative is a new Deus Ex (opens in new tab) however, then sorry Star Lord, Adam Jensen is the only hero I need, whether he asked for it or not.