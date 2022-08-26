Embracer now owns Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, and Square Enix Montréal

Audio player loading…

Embracer Group has been on a buying spree frankly so large that it's hard to keep up with all the properties that it owns. Back in May it was announced, however, that the company was in the process of acquiring Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal. Now, a couple of months later, the deed has been done and Embracer now officially owns the lot, among other property too.

A press release (opens in new tab) from Embracer Group has confirmed that the translation has been completed. It very plainly states that: "All conditions for the transaction, including regulatory approvals, have now been fulfilled and the transaction may be completed. Embracer has, therefore, today completed the acquisition."

What might be interesting to consumers specifically is that the document proudly boasts some of the IPs it was interested in procuring with the purchase. The IPs it lists are; Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and Tomb Raider. It's not a confirmation that these are games that will be making a sure appearance under the new Embracer Group, but it shows that its been paying attention to the games that audiences would most likely want to see a return of.

Embracer Group hasn't stopped there though. It was announced earlier this month that the company was in the process of acquiring another ton of studios (opens in new tab) and properties including Killing Floor developers Tripwire Interactive, physical game distributor Limited Run Games, Teardown developer Tuxedo Labs, and Middle-earth Enterprises which gives Embracer Group control of The Lord of the Rings.

Admittedly that's an intimidating prospect. A company owning that much IP is a scary thing, and today's acquisition wasn't popular among some for other reasons: such as Square Enix selling off its Western studios for 'only' $300 million. Though perhaps the bigger problem was that the Japanese publisher intends to use the money to focus on investments in "blockchain, AI, and the cloud."

Still: maybe this means we'll see Deus Ex reborn. One can dream.