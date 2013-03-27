Marvel Heroes zaps onto PCs June 4

Marvel Heroes is set to strap on its spandex and do that cool snikt noise with its adamantium claws on June 4, when the Diablo-inspired MMORPG hits PCs for free. Those who plopped down some dough for one of three Founders pre-order packs can jump in a week early on May 28.

Marvel Heroes boasts some powerful names driving its content at Gazillion, including Diablo designer David Brevik and Marvel comic writer Brian Bendis. Instead of creating a custom hero, you'll step into the boots of an iconic character from the comics and take control of their unique ability sets. At launch, you'll have access to Daredevil, Storm, Thing, Scarlet Witch, and Hawkeye for free, and spending in-game currency unlocks additional do-gooders to, er, do good with such as Wolverine, Thor, and Deadpool.