Magicka: The Stars Are Left trailer zaps Cthulhu with magical lasers

By

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdVzcZaaoc8&feature=player_embedded

Rock Paper Shotgun have spotted a trailer for Magikca's new expansion, The Stars Are Left. It promises, in typical Magicka style, the chance to 'kick Lovecraftian butt' in a new campaign. Time to get those ARSE mines ready, they are the only thing cosmic horrors truly fear.

Along with the paid expansion, there'll also be a massive free patch that addresses a number of issues with the game, improves the visuals and makes the whole thing far more user friendly. Full patch notes inside.

  • Fairy familiar added, revives characters after death occurs in solo campaign

  • Checkpoints now save progress even if game is quit

  • Chapter select added to replay previously played chapters

  • Several improvements to the server browser

  • Physics and collision detection improved - less falling through the floor

  • Frame rate stuttering - should be less noticeable for some users

  • Extended particle system with particle lights

  • Improved light performance

  • Several minor bug fixes, game balance, and tweaks

Will you be picking up Magicka again for the new expansion?

