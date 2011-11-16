Magicka: The Stars Are Left trailer zaps Cthulhu with magical lasers

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdVzcZaaoc8&feature=player_embedded
Rock Paper Shotgun have spotted a trailer for Magikca's new expansion, The Stars Are Left. It promises, in typical Magicka style, the chance to 'kick Lovecraftian butt' in a new campaign. Time to get those ARSE mines ready, they are the only thing cosmic horrors truly fear.
Along with the paid expansion, there'll also be a massive free patch that addresses a number of issues with the game, improves the visuals and makes the whole thing far more user friendly. Full patch notes inside.
- Fairy familiar added, revives characters after death occurs in solo campaign
- Checkpoints now save progress even if game is quit
- Chapter select added to replay previously played chapters
- Several improvements to the server browser
- Physics and collision detection improved - less falling through the floor
- Frame rate stuttering - should be less noticeable for some users
- Extended particle system with particle lights
- Improved light performance
- Several minor bug fixes, game balance, and tweaks
Will you be picking up Magicka again for the new expansion?