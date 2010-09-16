Mafia 2 DLC: Joe's Adventures announced

2K Games have just announced that Vito's second-fiddle Joe Barbaro is getting his own DLC later this year. It'll continue Joe's story in some new areas in Empire Bay, where he'll go on an Enid Blyton-style mystery adventure jape to get to the bottom of Vito's prison sentence. Don't tell me: he was set up.

It's also got some sort of batshit arcade thing in there. I'd best let 2K explain:

"In addition to the story-based missions, Joe's Adventures opens up a slew of optional city-based quests packed with arcade action gameplay and a points-based system that allows players to move up the ranks on the online leaderboard through combos and multiplier bonuses. Deadly executions by head shot or charged explosives rack up points, and precision-timed vehicular power slides, lofty jumps and feats of supercharged speed maintain the adrenaline-charged fun for extensive replayability."

...what?! Combo points? Multipliers? Look, I like to watch numbers go up as much as the next man, but is this really what the Mafia do? Maybe it's a comment on Joe's personality: normal cold-blooded killers have to use cover, but psychopaths get a high score board in their head and adrenaline pumped supercharged power slides.