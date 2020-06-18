Lost in Random is a coming-of-age fairytale from Fe developer Zoink Games

Fe developer Zoink Games revealed its new project today during the EA Play livestream: A coming-of-age tale about Even, a young girl with a big heart and an even bigger temper, called Lost in Random.

The Kingdom of Random is a dark place, where every citizen's future is determined by a roll of the dice, after which their fate is set in stone. Together with her companion Dicey—a walking, talking die—Even will learn to embrace randomness along her journey, and to accept life as it comes.

Lost in Random is still a long way off and there's not much in the way of detail yet, but it's expected to be out sometime in 2021. Find out more at ea.com.