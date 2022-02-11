Lost Ark is limiting new character creation to address long queue times

Audio player loading…

The Smilegate-developed, Amazon-operated MMO Lost Ark has got off to a very strong start, peaking at more than 500,000 concurrent players on Steam. Unfortunately, that's resulted in long queue times on some servers, and in response the developers have placed a limit on character creation by new players on those servers.

Existing players on the impacted servers will still be able to create new characters for their roster, but new players will not be allowed to join or create characters on them. Limited servers include:

NA West

Mari

Valtan

NA East

Azena

Una

Regulus

Avesta

EU Central

Kadan

Trixion

Thirain

Zinnervale

Asta

A time frame for the character creation limit wasn't set, but the Lost Ark team said it will be in place "for the foreseeable future." Additional servers, beginning with one in EU Central (Beatrice) and one in NA East (Elzowin) will be rolled out.

"While we have been excited to see the amazing response and support surrounding Lost Ark’s Head Start, we know that the server and queue situation has been frustrating for many players," Lost Ark community manager Roxx wrote. "Our team is actively working to help mitigate these issues ahead of our free-to-play launch on Friday. While limiting character creation and opening new servers is just one small part of addressing this complex situation, we will have additional information about the multiple steps we are taking available for players later today."

Lost Ark was taken offline at 8 am ET today for a hotfix, with downtime estimated at up to four hours. The update is aimed at addressing the following issues: