Logitech's new Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is a smaller, cheaper option

Unfortunately, the sad truth of it is that we are all getting older. For some this doesn't mean too much yet, and maybe never will. It's pretty common to get a few new unwanted hairs growing in previously hairless places and a bit of a slow down on the old metabolism as the years tick on. For those of us who spend most of their time at a computer or plenty of other activities, it can also come with joint pain, RSI, and a host of other issues as the body slowly degrades back into the dust from whence it came.

This is also why PC ergonomics are so important, and why we do harp on about them a bit here. When a reliable peripheral brand known for ergonomic mice like Logitech releases a new one designed to help people with these kinds of issues, we feel the need to let you know. Especially if you're Bicurso-rious like our two mouse man Evan Lahti.

While they may not be the first choice for many gamers, a vertically positioned ergonomic mouse like the new Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic mouse can make all the difference for people experiencing troubles. Plus, this is one of the most affordable ergonomic mice we've seen, and comes in a few colours, making it that little bit extra accessible.

The vertical hold is a pretty classic look for ergonomic mice, as it has people's wrists sit on a more natural angle. Typically these are chosen for office use, but if you are doing a tonne of gaming with a mouse and noticing your wrists are suffering, trying something like this out is a smart idea.

This one still has two programmable buttons as well as a scrollable wheel which is pretty standard for most setups nowadays. A mouse like this makes a tonne of sense for long gaming sessions, especially something like an RPG. It just might take some learning to try to perfect those headshots for the FPS fans out there.

I've used ergonomic mice in the past but they've always been quite large and clunky which is another reason this announcement caught my eye. The Lift Vertical Ergonomic mouse is designed for small to medium sized hands, which sounds like it would be far more comfortable than some of the larger models I've used. If you're going for an ergonomic mouse it's important to try to get one that fits you best so another option on the market is great.

It is a little stripped down in terms of features compared to a heftier ergonomic mouse, but that's also what makes it small and light. It has a single battery, and a portion of it is made from PCR plastic which is always appreciated.

The mice are wireless which is also very helpful for ergonomics, as you get a bit more freedom for positions than a wired mouse can offer. They work via Bluetooth or using a receiver, so the latency should be nice and low as well if you are using one for gaming.

Logitech's Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is available now on the US site for $69.99 USD. It's set to come out next month in Australia for $129.95 AUD.