We're live blogging the hottest new Cyber Monday PC gaming monitor deals

Black Friday is now but a wistful memory of spectacular deals now dearly departed. Actually, it isn't. Cyber Monday is keeping the good time deals rollin', including gaming monitors.

So far this deal season, we've seen some outstanding offers on everything from high-refresh 4K panels to our favorite 34-inch ultrawide form factor and from OLED models to big old TVs.

A monitor is, of course, one of the best long-term buys you can make for your PC. While monitor technology does progress, it's usually not like a GPU where next year's model could make the pixel pumper currently in your PC instantly seem like very old news.

A good gaming monitor today will still be a good gaming monitor next year. And the year after that, too. Right now, our favorite form factor is 34-inch ultrawide with 3,440 by 1,440 pixels. Plus at least 144Hz. Happily, prices kick off at $250 among our current deals.

We also retain a soft spot for plain old 1440p and 27 inches, and prices in that category start even lower, from $170 in fact. Of course, if you've got a bigger budget, then a whole world of OLED and big screen opportunities open up, but for a lot less cash than is normally the case.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals all the way through the sales season.

Below is a constantly curated list of the best gaming monitor deals which we'll keep updating as we go through Cyber Monday and beyond. And when we're not at it, our sleepless deal bots are always scouting for us.

CYBER MONDAY GAMING MONITOR DEALS 1080p

Asus TUF Gaming | 24-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | IPS | FreeSync Premium | $189.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $80)

This is only a 24-inch screen, and to be honest most people would prefer something larger, even our good selves. However, if what you're after is a small panel that won't dominate your desk with a good specification from a reputable brand, this one comes with all the bells and whistles for a price reflective of its size.

AOC G2 Series C27G2 | 27-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | VA | FreeSync | $259.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $110)

Not the cheapest, but made by a very trusted panel maker who we really rate for their monitors, AOC. This panel features FreeSync and a 165Hz refresh rate, which most modern graphics cards should be able to max out in competitive titles, at the very least.

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor | 27-inch | 1080p | 280Hz | IPS | FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible | $369.99 $149.99 at Dell (save $220)

For a rapid IPS panel, this is a rather low price, even if you don't really pay much attention to Dell's obscure "estimated value". That peak 280Hz refresh rate via OC is going to be mega for competitive shooters, though the variable refresh rate technologies included here will make sure you see buttery smooth frames regardless of how fast you're running this screen.

Asus TUF VG279Q1R | 27-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | IPS | $179.99 $139.99 at Newegg (save $40)

Barely a year ago, and this is the sort of price we'd have been pleased to see a 100Hz IPS display selling for, but this is a proper gaming monitor, with a 144Hz refresh, low response time, and FreeSync Premium features. If you're after a cheap 1080p display you really don't have to skimp on features anymore.



Alienware AW2524H | 24.5-inch | 1080p | 500Hz | IPS | $799.99 $496.99 at Amazon (save $303)

Claimed to be the world's first 500Hz gaming monitor, the Alienware AW2524H is certainly super speedy. Alienware also claims 0.5ms GtG response times, making this the fastest IPS gaming panel on the planet. Price check: Newegg $698

1440p

Acer Nitro | 1440p | VA | FreeSync Premium | 170Hz | $249.99 $169.99 at Newegg (save $80)

This is the best deal on a 1440p gaming monitor we've seen so far. A respectable brand and a respectable spec, this is right in the sweet spot for PC gaming. And for price, in fact.

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | FreeSync Premium | $239.99 $174.99 at Newegg (save $65)

ASRock's gaming monitors are always so darned cheap—we love them for that. This 1440p panel offers resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, though the built-in Wi-Fi antenna helps it stand out from the crowd. That's hardly essential, but could come in use for some.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | $169.99 at Newegg (save $80)

For the budget-conscious gamer, Asus makes a mean gaming monitor. This screen may be on the cheaper side, even costing less than some 1080p panels, yet it delivers 1440p res gaming with a 170Hz refresh rate (overclocked). Not too shabby.

Gigabyte GS27QC | 27-inch | 170Hz OC | 1440p | VA | $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Less than $200 for a decent 1440p 170Hz monitor from a proper brand like Gigabyte? What's not to like? Some would argue the VA panel, but it is rated at 1ms, albeit MPRT not GtG. The 250 nits brightness is modest, too, and the stand isn't height adjustable. Still, the panel sports 4,000:1 static contrast, which is excellent. Price check: Newegg $179.99

Gigabyte G27Q | 27-inch | 1440p | 144Hz | IPS | FreeSync Premium | $249.99 $209.99 at Newegg (save $40)

If you ditch the curved panel, you can pick up an IPS screen from Gigabyte for not much more than its VA counterpart. We're fans of the straightforward, feature full gaming monitors Gigabyte makes, and this one looks to be no different.

LG 32GK650F | 32-inch | 144Hz | 1440p | VA | $349.99 $229.99 at Newegg (save $120)

This is an older model, but as they say, it mostly checks out. You get 144Hz refresh and 350 nits brightness from this 32-inch 1440p panel. The 5ms GtG response is the most obvious issue, but then something has to give at this low price point. Not the best pick for esports, but probably very decent for everything else. Price check: Amazon $267

Gigabyte M32QC | 32-inch | 170Hz OC | 1440p | VA | $349.99 $259.99 at Amazon (save $90)

There's very little to complain about with this Gigabyte screen. It's quick, responsive, has a good resolution, and Newegg has just taken a chunk more money off the already appealing price. Price check: Newegg $259.99

Dell S3222DGM | 32-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | $349.99 $239.99 at Dell (save $110)

Dell's 32-inch 1440p monitor (see our review) is a classic of sales events the world over. It's always on offer. But that doesn't stop this from being a good deal, delivering decent visual quality, and a big screen size, for not a lot of money at all. Price check: Best Buy $239.99

Acer Nitro XV320QU | 31.5-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | IPS | FreeSync Premium | $299.99 at Amazon

If you're chasing high frame rates and still want some degree of high fidelity, this 1440p panel is for you. It's rocking a 165Hz refresh rate with AMD's FreeSync supported to keep everything silky smooth. It's big, too, though 31.5-inch is pushing the 1440p resolution on pixel-per-inch. Price check: Newegg $349.99

LG UltraGear OLED | 27-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | G-Sync Compatible | $999.99 $779.99 at Amazon (save $220)

How much for a 1440p panel?! Stick an OLED panel on anything and you can charge extra for it, though it actually makes sense to use an OLED panel for your primary gaming monitor. They make for seriously gorgeous screens. Admittedly this one is a little dim overall (read more in our LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B review) but it's still absolutely stunning in a shady spot. Price check: Best Buy $779.99 | Newegg $779.99

4K

MSI G321CU | 32-inch | 4K | 144Hz | VA | $529.99 $399.99 at Amazon (save $130)

Sub $500 4K 32-inch high refresh monitors have remained frustratingly rare. But here's one at Amazon from MSI for under $400! Arguably, 4K makes more sense in the larger 32-inch format than, say, 27 inches. Inevitably, this is a VA not IPS model. But it's still rated at 1ms so the response should be at least reasonable. Price check: B&H $399.99

Acer Nitro XV282K | 28-inch | 4k | 144Hz | IPS | USB-C 65W PD | KVM switch | $499.99 $399.99 at Newegg (save $100)

This is pretty close to that critical combo of 32 inches, 4K, 144Hz and IPS panel tech. Only the screen size and the fact it really needs calibrating to really shine let it down a bit. Heck, it even throws in USB-C connectivity with 65W of power delivery. Price check: Walmart $399.99

Gigabyte M32UC | 32-inch | 4K | 144Hz | VA | FreeSync Premium Pro | $629.99 $539 at Amazon (save $90.99)

Here's our pick for the best budget 4K gaming monitor, but now it's even cheaper. That's a deal we can't pass up. It's a gloriously simple panel with a no-frills look paired with a speedy refresh of up to 144Hz and a handy USB hub. Our Jacob uses this panel daily, and he's had no complaints with it so far. Price check: Newegg $549.99 | Best Buy $579.99 | B&H $539

Dough Spectrum One Glossy | 27 inch | 4K | 144Hz | IPS | FreeSync Premium Pro | G-Sync compatible | $699.99 $599.99 at B&H Photo (save $100)

First thing to say about this screen is that you don't get a stand as standard, so to speak. You have to spend another $100 if you don't already have a monitor arm you use. It's also worth stating there have been issues with Dough (previously known as Eve) fulfilling orders itself. This deal is specifically via B&H Photo, though, so you know the stock is in hand and ready to go. The final thing to say is that this monitor is glorious, and I'm a huge fan. It was also a $1,100 screen when it first came out, and is actually a pretty good HDR panel with its DisplayHDR 600 rating.

Gigabyte M32U | 4K | 144Hz | IPS | FreeSync | $729.99 $619.99 at B&H (save $110)

The flat version of Gigabyte's M32U isn't only flatter, it also comes with a lovely IPS panel. That's why it's also a touch more expensive, but if you won't get outta bed for anything less than IPS, this is a decent saving on a monitor with HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub. Price check: Newegg $619.99

Aorus FV43U | 43-inch | 144Hz | 4K | VA | $679.99 at Amazon

The FV43U is the slightly smaller (and cheaper) version of the FO48U. Even though it isn't an OLED, it provides excellent picture quality and a 144Hz refresh rate at a 4K resolution. Pair this with a fancy RTX 40-series GPU, you've got a hell of a visual combo. Price check: Best Buy $679.99

Samsung Odyssey Ark | 55-inch | 4K | $2,699.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy (save $900)

Do you need the Ark? Probably not, but damned if it isn't at least worth a look nonetheless. This screen offers something few others do, probably for good reason. It's absolutely massive, curved out the wazoo, ready for HDR to the extreme, built with Mini LED tech, and runs at 165Hz. It's something different, and that's why it bears mentioning that it's pretty much always on sale.

ULTRAWIDE

LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B | 34-inch | 160Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $150)

At just $250 this LG ultrawide is a genuine bargain. Bu comparison, Alienware's fancy QD-OLED 34-inch panel is $800 even on sale. This LG matches its size, resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate for less than one third of the price. It's not the brightest gaming monitor ever, but it is a very good deal. Price check: LG $399.99

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 34-inch | 165Hz | VA | $379.99 $289.99 at Newegg (save $90)

High refresh 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitors are arguably the sweet spot in terms of size, resolution and ergonomics. So, it's great to see one with decent specs for a reasonable price. As we discovered in our review, this ASRock is a very nice overall monitor for the money.

LG 45GR65DC-B | 45-inch | 5120 x 1440 | 200Hz | VA| $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon (save $200)

Big screen monitors are all the rage right now, but if you don't want to stretch to an ultrawide OLED then this LG 45-inch could be more of your style. Its 32:9 aspect ratio makes it a productivity, er, beast, but the high refresh rate will make it a worthy gaming monitor, too.

Alienware AW3821DW | 38-inch | 144Hz | 3840 x 1600 | IPS | $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon (save $300)

A 38-inch high-refresh Alienware panel with much higher resolution than the more expensive 34-inch OLED model? Yup. It's IPS rather than OLED and 'only' 144Hz. But if you appreciate more pixels (3,840 by 1,600 in this case), then this is one of the very few 38-inch monitors that's optimized for gaming. Price check: Dell $799.99