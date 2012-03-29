'Like' to have a left handed MMO mouse?

In these days of equal opportunity and well enforced rights of access laws, it seems almost unforgivable that one group of gamers is still unconsciously discriminated against. But then, it wasn't until I'd worked with a particularly militant south-paw dep ed that even liberal'ole me came to realise just how few of our toys take left-handedness into account. This realisation grew stronger every time a right-handed mouse was thrown in my direction.

You've been able to get left-handed guitars, left-handed golf clubs, left-handed hammers and even left-handed pencils on almost every high street since 1968 , but only Razer makes mice suited to the one in ten people for whom ergonomics is a backward science. And they only released their first DeathAdder lefty two years ago. Which is great for FPS player, but what about MMOers? Won't somebody think of them?

What's this? Apparently Razer is thinking of them, just not quite enough to put a left-handed version of its multi-button Naga into actual production. But it's on the cards. Maybe. According to Razerite Min-Liang Tan , so far the company's invested a fair bit of cash by switching the buttons around on a DeathAdder, and they lose more on every sale, so they're a bit reluctant to release more.

Considering the number of times I've been asked about left-handed mice in the past, that's either surprising or just goes to show how ungrateful some people are. Frankly, I'd curse you all with RSI as punishment. But not Razer, who still believe there's a cause here worth fighting for her.

But they do need a bit of persuading. In order to start manufacturing left-handed Nagas, they're going to need a bit of commitment first. If they can get 10,000 'Likes' on this Facebook page , Tan says, they'll start the injectors and get moulding – and hang the possible financial consequences.

So are you left-handed? Do you want a big multi-button MMO mouse? Would you like to see Razer lose lots more money (potentially)? There's just over 1,500 'Likes' to go to hit their target. Go click here .