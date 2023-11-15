Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth system requirements demand twice as much space as Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth system requirements have arrived on Steam, and overall they're not too demanding. You'll be able to get away with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or an AMD Radeon RX 460 GPU and 8GB of RAM—if you don't mind playing at 30 fps and 1080p on low settings with balanced FSR 1.0. The recommended settings call for a GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 and 16GB of RAM, which will get you 60 fps at 1080p on high settings without FSR.

The one place where Infinite Wealth's specs make a significant leap over the previous mainline game in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, is in the disk space demand. Where that game asked for 40GB minimum, Infinite Wealth wants to eat up 82GB of your drive like it's a delicious Sotenbori okonomiyaki. While that's a pretty big difference, in the days of routine 100GB installs it could be worse. This year's spin-off sidestory, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, needed 98GB, though it included a demo of Infinite Wealth that presumably took a significant chunk of that.

Or maybe it was all the hostess videos, I don't know. At least Infinite Wealth isn't listing an SSD as a definite requirement, as recent games like Starfield, Alan Wake 2, Redfall and so on have. Anyway, here are the details in full.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 460, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 82GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p Low @ 30 fps w/ Balanced FSR 1.0, requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700, 8 GB or Intel Arc A750, 8 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 82GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 fps w/o FSR, requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will unite Like a Dragon's young underdog protagonist Ichiban Kasuga with Kazuma Kiryu, the aging hero of the games from back when they were called the Yakuza series here in the west. It'll have turn-based combat, as Yakuza: Like a Dragon did, and will feature a minigame that goes full Animal Crossing, letting you run your own island paradise. It'll be out on January 26, 2024.