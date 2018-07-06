Lian Li’s latest case wants to help you air out your thermal issues

Lian Li has released yet another version of its PC-O11 case. Called the PC-O11 Air, this latest variant is a high-airflow case with a bunch of fan mounts and vented panels on the front and top to help keep components cool.

The PC-O11 Air sports the same multi-chamber design as the PC-O11 Dynamic, but ups the cooling ante. Users can install up to a dozen 120mm fans in the case plus two 80mm rear exhaust fans, or less overall if going with larger 140mm fans. If you prefer to liquid cool, the PC-O11 Air has room to mount up to four 360mm radiators, one each in the top, bottom, front, and side of the chassis. And yes, Lian Li says you can install them concurrently without interference.

Most users will never have a need for that many liquid coolers in a single case, though if you're building a toasty workstation that doubles as a high-end gaming PC, we suppose that could come into play. We suspect the majority of users will opt for a mix of fans with one or two liquid coolers though. Lian Li includes a pair of 120mm fans to get you started.

This is a big case—it measures 465mm x 27mm x 476mm (HxWxD) with room to install up to an E-ATX (Extended ATX) motherboard. For storage, it has mounts for up to six 2.5-inch drives and three 3.5-inch drives. It also has a side window to show off your build.

The front I/O offers access to two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and separate headphone and microphone jacks.

This case is available to preorder in the US at Newegg for $129.99. There's also an RGB model that adds three 120mm RGB fans to the mix, for $149.99. Shipping is an additional $9.99 for either version. You can also find these cases in the UK at OverclockersUK for £124.99 (PC-O11 Air) and £144.95 (PC-O11 Air RGB).

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.