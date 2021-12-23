LG unveils 16:18 ratio 2560x2880 resolution monitor

Audio player loading…

We’ve been given another little peek into what LG is planning to show off during CES 2022. Last time we looked at the company’s first ever official gaming laptop, but this time we’re seeing monitors with professionals in mind. That being said, I can think of a few gamers I know, including myself, who could get some real use out of these things.

The first is LG’s new UltraFine Display 32UQ85R made for graphic designers, photo editors, and other such professionals. It’s a 32 inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) HDR400 display that’s focus is on contrast and colour.

According to LG it has a 2,000:1 contrast ratio whereas something like the LG 27GN950-B has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and tops our list as best gaming monitor for the year. It even comes with a removable auto calibration sensor to keep those colours true. This, combined with what LG is touting as its first Nano IPS Black panel to help out with those darker tones should make this a very pretty display. Though there’s no mention of refresh rate yet.

LG’s second new monitor is back to having a 1,000:1 contrast ratio but comes with a different ratio instead. The DualUp monitor has a 31.5 inch, 2,560 x 2,880 ultrawide screen, with a 16:18 ratio as opposed to the typical 16:9. It’s basically the opposite of Ultrawide monitors which sit at 21:9. This is more like having a second screen on top, offering the same screen space as two 21.5inch monitors this way. Given how many folks I’ve seen with setups like that anyway, it seems like a smart idea, especially since LG have included a vertical split view mode which could be very helpful.

You can get a full list of the currently available specs in LGs press release, and hopefully more info during LG's CES show on January 4. Though I doubt we’ll be recommending either of these models for hardcore gamers, it’s always nice to get a look at these professional products. Sometimes they give us a glimpse at what we can all expect a bit later down the line, and bigger screens with better colours certainly sounds like a nice future to me.