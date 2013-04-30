Popular

Leviathan: Warships prepares for launch, deploys second pun-filled trailer

By

Later today, Rockstar will post a trio of GTA 5 trailers, almost certainly destroying the internet under a three-pronged attack of fevered streaming. In which case, this launch trailer for Leviathan: Warships - a video that likely cost .000000004% of Rockstar's budget - could well be the last promotional game footage you ever see.

Which is something I'd be okay with, because it's a return of the Smooth Jazz and Ship Pun combo that made their last trailer such a delight. Although this time, they're really plumbing the depths of acceptable punning.

Honestly, I'm not sure whether to feel eye-rollingly weary, joyously amused, or just deeply aroused. That probably means it was a success.

Leviathan: Warships is due to land sometime today. Check out our recent hands-on preview for more.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments