Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes announced, knock Joker's block off

According to details Warner Brothers Interactive just sent over, the first Lego Batman sold more than 11 million copies worldwide. No surprise then that the blocky Bat should return for a second swing at the crooks of Gotham City. The sequel will contain more characters, an "expansive Gotham City environment" and vehicles, like the Batmobile and the Batwing.

On the heroes side, Superman, Wonder Woman and Green Lantern will join Batman and Robin to face off against the likes of Lex Luthor and the Joker. There will be many more characters, as is traditional with the Lego games, and the "DC Super Heroes" tag suggests that the roster will reach deeper into the DC's well populated multiverse. But will it have our favourite, Matter Eater Lad ?

There'll be new gadgets to play with, too, in the form of Batman's Power Suit and a "Hazard Cannon" for Robin. Flight, super-breath and heat vision are also promised. It'll be out summer this year.