"Legendary" PC RPG available for free on GOG this Thursday, courtesy of CD Projekt Red

Speaking to Eurogamer , CD Projekt Red head of marketing Michal Platkow-Gilewski has revealed that the Witcher developer will be giving away a "legendary" PC RPG for free on Thursday. The giveaway will run alongside the company's spring conference, which begins at 5pm GMT.

"CD Projekt RED and GOG.com have prepared something very special for all the PC fans of The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings, who already have the game, as well as for all those who will buy one any time in the future" Platkow-Gilewski said.

We've got no idea what the game in question will be, but the smart money is on the first Witcher, the Enhanced Edition of which scored 81% back in PCG 193. The Witcher 2 was one of last year's sleeper hits, so giving more players the opportunity to try the original would make sense. That does mean that CD Projekt Red are referring to their own game as "legendary", however, which is either a little bit arrogant or suggests that they don't believe it really exists. Either way, it's possible that the giveaway could be something completely different.

There'll also be an "extraordinary" announcement made during the spring conference, which is reportedly not connected to the free game. Your wild speculation is as good as ours, readers. An expansion for The Witcher 2, maybe?