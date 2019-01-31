Learn about life on a train in a new Metro Exodus overview video

Metro Exodus is a couple of weeks away, and if you're just now tuning in, this new six-minute video released today by Deep Silver and 4A Games will get you caught up on what it's all about. The trailer provides a nice overview of everything that's in store, from the reason you're living underground to a closer look at the world on the surface, weapon mods, crafting, and the focus on narrative over "pointless fetch quests."

Metro 2033 and Last Light are very linear, while Exodus will be more open—not fully open world, but a series of linked hubs that you can explore as you like. (Samuel described it in more detail in his recent preview.) But like the previous games, it will still be primarily a story-driven experience.

"Every location you'll find has a story to tell, from a long-forgotten nuclear bunker to a tiny hamlet hiding dark secrets to an ancient church transformed into something sinister," the narrator says. "You won't find pointless fetch quests or busywork in Metro's vast open levels. Every objective is narrative-driven and woven seamlessly into the main story. We give you a map, a compass, and the freedom to think for yourselves."

Exploration is one of the things I'm most looking forward to it Metro Exodus. I can waste all kinds of time poking around in post-apocalyptic worlds, but it wasn't an option in much of 2033 and Last Light because of the need to conserve air filters when out on the surface. It was intense (and infuriating at times, yes), but it'll be nice to linger, too.

Shaun recently got some hands-on time with Metro Exodus too, and said it was "dank and miserable," in all the right ways. Metro Exodus releases February 15 on the Epic Games Store.