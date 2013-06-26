Leaked Project Eternity screenshots give more glimpses into Obsidian's new universe
Project Eternity leaked screens
Details on Obsidian's Project Eternity have been coming along at a trickle since the end of the Kickstarter last October. A set of leaked screens have appeared via German site GameStar.de. Keep in mind, these are leaked, and the game is still several months away, so what you see here isn't necessarily representative of what you'll play.
There's always a man. There's always an inn. There are always some yellowish trees. Clearly an homage to BioShock. My medieval/fantasy nerd powers have identified the gear on display as +2 Scalemail of the Bear and a Honed Cutlass.
A party of adventurers! Or maybe a party of bandits. One of them has a pretty boss-looking axe. It also seems like some of that foliage has jaggies, meaning it might be rendered in real-time rather than being part of the pre-painted background. Oh look, a boat.
Hmmm... we've seen this vista before, but there are some new additions over on the left. That small camp (hey, it's the one we were seeing close-up in the last screen!) is new, as is the broken, second entrance to the temple. There also seems to be a character hiding in the brush near the intact bridge, there.
Here's a close-up of the statues on the temple entrance by night. Again, the lack of anti-aliasing allows us to spot what seems to be some dynamic light and shadows affecting the geometry of the background. Given that Eternity's environments are essentially built as matte paintings, that's pretty neat.
Here's another dude with one of those awesome axe deals. He seems to be standing in a mine, with barrels and a chest nearby. They're probably just full of more magic potions that a true warrior like him will have to lug around until he can exchange them for actually useful gold in the next town.
This place doesn't look pleasant. It's rocky, barren, and foreboding. Plus, look at all that dust blowing around. Do you know how hard it is to get dust out of a mail coif? I bet you don't, do you? I bet you don't even OWN a mail coif...
Generally, when you find yourself crossing rickety bridges over an unfathomable, black abyss, you get the sense that a dungeon boss is near. At least, that's my reaction. Maybe you just stroll right on along into the monster's fangs. How am I supposed to know?
This seems to be the entrance to the mine we've seen in a couple of these screens. Or possibly, the exit. Or possibly, both. Remember when RPGs used to not hold your hand and make you walk all the way back out of the dungeon like a real adventurer? Kids these days, with their warp points and town portal scrolls...
Ah, finally somewhere to dump those useless magic potions in exchange for sharp objects, armor, and booze. Check out the dust particles floating through the light in the doorway. We really can't wait to see this engine in motion. Hopefully, we don't have to wait until Eternity's tentative launch window of April 2014.