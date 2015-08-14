Hearthstone The Grand Tournament: Complete card gallery

Updated 8/14/15

Prepare your eyeballs, wizard poker fans, because Blizzard has now splurged every single card that will be released as part of Hearthstone’s The Grand Tournament expansion. We’ve gathered them all here for you to peruse, cogitate over, and possibly babyrage at.

There are 132 cards in total, and the TGT packs will go on sale later this month (exact date TBC shortly). Enjoy the gallery, and may I be the first to welcome our new Druid overlords…