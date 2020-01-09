League of Legends spawns another brilliant music video

League of Legends Season 10 begins tomorrow, and to celebrate a new year and a new season, Riot's released another flashy music video. The cinematic features plenty of fights and a new cover of Imagine Dragons' Warriors, originally made for League of Legends World Championship 2014. Check out the video above.

I've spent a lot more time watching cinematics, music videos and live acts inspired by League of Legends than I've spent playing the game—I played for an hour, I was crap and everyone was awful—so I'm more invested in the metaverse than League of Legends itself. The latest is a good 'un, and I admit it almost makes me want to try the game again.

Yesterday, Riot also teased its 2020 plans, which you can get a sneak peek of below.

Over the next week, Riot will spill the beans on new skins it's been working on, champion updates and new champions, and the launch of the Clash mode. Riot will also be sharing details on the future of Teamfight Tactics, as well as revealing more information about Legends of Runeterra and the tabletop game.

It looks like it's going to be a busy year.