League of Legends ranked play disabled due to Recall bug

A nasty League of Legends bug has been discovered, and it's so serious Riot Games has shut down ranked play. According to a statement on the League of Legends status page, ranked matches have been disabled due to a bug related to the Recall spell, which transports the player back to their base after a countdown. Problem is, this bug removes the counter, meaning it's easy to jump straight out of perilous situations and back to the safety of your base, effectively breaking the game.

"Unfortunately, this particular issue can't be mitigated by disabling a specific champion or item so we've temporarily disabled Ranked while we develop a solution," the statement reads. "We will update you all with our progress in 12 hours."

Casual matches are still available to play, but that's a significant amount of time for the world's biggest MOBA to be offline. While you wait, check out resident LoL expert James Chen's opinions on what Riot Games should do to improve League of Legends.

