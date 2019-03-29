Large-scale World War 2 shooter Hell Let Loose releases in June

Hell Let Loose, the WW2-based multiplayer shooter that pulled in more than double its $100,000 Kickstarter goal in 2017, will launch on Steam Early Access on June 6. Ahead of that, a beta test will run over the weekend of April 5, followed by two more that haven't yet been dated.

Where Battlefield 5 is mixes fast gunplay with vehicle stunts, Hell Let Loose is said to be all about realism. As seen in last year's announcement trailer, that means slow, clunky weapons, poor visibility, and shooting guys in the back whenever possible. (But all in a good way.)

It's also big, with 50v50 battles on "real-scale iconic battlefields of World War 2" and a larger meta-game that requires resource and supply management, reinforcement of strongpoints, and other strategic decision-making. 14 different "playable roles" drawn from infantry, recon, and armor are available, including officer, scout, gunner, medic, engineer, and tank commander.

"Hell Let Loose is not all about kill/death ratios and unlocks—teamwork is central to gameplay. Communication is essential," developer Black Matter said. "Players work together beneath the leadership of officers and their commander to take strategic targets on the battlefield and dominate the opposition. Hell Let Loose is a game that demands teamwork and communication not only to win, but to survive."

The Early Access release of Hell Let Loose will go for $30. If you want to get in on the beta action, you can preorder one of two different packs at hellletloose.com.