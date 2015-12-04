Konami reportedly prevented Hideo Kojima from attending The Game Awards

As was to be expected, Hideo Kojima featured heavily at the Game Awards today for MGSV: The Phantom Pain. At least, his name did: Kojima wasn't present in Los Angeles to accept any of his awards, and according to the night's host Geoff Keighley he was prevented from attending by Metal Gear Solid publisher Konami.

“Mr. Kojima had every intention of being with us tonight,” Keighley said during the proceedings, via Gematsu. “But unfortunately, he was informed by a lawyer representing Konami just recently that he would not be allowed to travel to tonight’s awards ceremony to accept any awards.

“He’s still under an employment contract, it’s disappointing, and it’s inconceivable to me that an artist like Hideo would not be allowed to come here and celebrate with his peers and his fellow teammates."

While convincing evidence emerged in October that Kojima had left the company shortly after the release of The Phantom Pain, Konami denied the reports. It follows a tulmultuous year of rumours regarding both Kojima and Konami, though one thing seems certain: Metal Gear will continue, but it will do so without Kojima.

But then, Kojima did Retweet the below, so in accordance with how this whole controversy has played out, who really knows what's true?