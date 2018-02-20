Kingdom Come: Deliverance Easter eggs reference The Witcher, Wolverine, and more

When developers are busy filling a game world with text and textures, they often take the time to sprinkle in a few Easter eggs: hidden references to other games, films, books, and pop-culture. As players make their way through Kingdom Come: Deliverance, they're discovering that Warhorse Studios has slipped some Easter eggs into their sprawling medieval RPG.

Here's what players have found so far in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which include references to The Witcher, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and even the X-Men. The game hasn't been out long, so there's bound to be more to come. Spoilers below, if you want to find all of this yourself.

Roach

Posted on Reddit by duckmemes

You know Roach: it's the name of Geralt's horse (really, the name he gives all his horses) in The Witcher series, and in Kingdom Come: Deliverance you may come across a horse by the same name. She probably won't be standing on a roof, as the Roach we know and love does on occasion, but she's still in there.

There's even some dialogue regarding Geralt's sale of Roach to the horse-trader (click the upper-right corner to enlarge it):

The trader continues, saying "He said now he's settled down with a wife, he's afraid she'd want him to stuff her."

Witcher perk

Roach isn't the only reference to The Witcher in KCD. There's also an Alchemy perk called Witcher (its icon is a wolf, in reference to Geralt's nickname and medallion), which makes 30% more room in your belly for glugging potions, in a nod to The Witcher's heavy focus on potion-brewing.

Epona

Posted on Reddit by Zetanoid

Roach isn't the only famous horse you might meet on your travels: our old pal Epona is in the game, too.

It could be argued that a horse named Epona isn't necessarily a reference to The Legend of Zelda. Epona, a Celtic deity, was a protector of horses, donkeys, and mules, as well as a goddess of fertility, and she was later adopted by the Romans. So, it's a pretty fitting name for a horse even if you've never heard of the Zelda games. Still, we're gonna guess this is a reference to Link's horsie because that's far more fun.

Wolverine

Posted on Reddit by JCDrummer

Logan, Wolverine, Weapon X—whatever you want to call the surly Canadian superhero—makes an appearance in KCD, too. At least a part of him does. You have to look pretty closely in the image above to really see it (clicking the upper right-hand corner of the image will enlarge it in a new tab).

Or here, I'll just do it for you:

It appears to be a skeletal hand hidden between a few rocks. The hand, as you can see, has three long claws extended. That's gotta be Wolvie's severed mitt. What's it doing in Bohemia in the Middle Ages? Well, time travel isn't exactly a rare occurrence in the X-Men. How he got his hand cut off—that remains a mystery.

Needle

Posted on Reddit by MarkoMD007

Ah, Game of Thrones, that famous book series and television show that we are constantly waiting for and then consuming in one huge gulp when it arrives. In both the book and show Arya names her sword Needle, and wouldn't you know it, there's a sword in Kingdom Come: Deliverance that shares the same name.

Granted, when naming a long sharp metal thing, Needle feels like an appropriate moniker, but chances are this is KCD doing a hat-tip to GoT.

Dead witch

Posted on Reddit by Matt057

Coming across dead bodies is a common occurrence on the dangerous roads of KCD, but this corpse isn't your typical find. She appears to be riding a broom, witch-style. She's got a black hat, and just out of reach of her dead hand there is what looks like a magic wand. Witches get stitches, I suppose.

I'm not sure if this is in reference to a particular witch. Being old-ish, I'm not up on Harry Potter and my experience with witches begins and ends at The Wizard of Oz. Glinda had a wand, but she rode a bubble, not a broom. And the Wicked Witch traveled by broom (and by teleporting in a poof of smoke) but I don't recall her using a wand, just a lot of threats and an army of flying monkeys. If you have any further information on the identity of this witch, please contact the authorities (or just let me know).

Hot Fuzz

Posted on Reddit by RuairJHB

Nicholas Angel is Simon Pegg's character from Hot Fuzz. Angle, er, Angel, is tasked with tracking down some missing and quite elusive swans. In KCD, he appears as a Huntsman looking for help tracking down hare poachers. For the greater good, we're sure.

That vexing traffic cone

Posted on Reddit by daregroup9

A number of players have spotted, oddly enough, a traffic cone lying in a raised wooden structure. What is a traffic cone doing in the Middle Ages? Shouldn't traffic be invented first? Some players have spent quite a lot of time trying to figure out how to get up there by climbing or jumping off nearby objects.

Turns out, you just need to relax and have a drink or ten. Streamer snake627 got Henry blackout drunk and woke up next to the cone and the chest. Have a look:

Lord of the Rings

Posted on Reddit by kdizzle1994

If you don't feel like tromping all over the world looking for Easter eggs, just have a peek in your inventory. If you've got a torch, the description reads "May it be a light for you in dark places, when all other lights go out." This is a reference to Lord of the Rings, specifically Frodo's Phial of Galadriel (a cool spider-scaring flashlight). When Galadriel gave it to him, she said, among other things, "May it be a light to you in dark places, when all other lights go out."

We don't expect to find giant spiders in KCD, but seeing as how there's a damn traffic cone and Wolverine's hand, it doesn't hurt to be prepared.