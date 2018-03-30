Kingdom Come: Deliverance 1.41 patch addresses corrupted saves problem

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 1.4 patch arrived yesterday, featuring new hair and beard mechanics, Easter eggs (actual Easter eggs, not the videogame type we generally deal with), NPC resurrections, and 200 "major" bug fixes. Unfortunately, it also brought with it a wee little problem that resulted in "a distinct possibility that the save files created with version 1.4 might be corrupted." Thus, the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 1.41 patch is out today.

The 1.41 patch notes are on the vague side, saying only that it fixes errors that arose "due to obsolete data having been published as part of 1.4." Developer Warhorse Studios didn't indicate the actual likelihood of save files being corrupted under the 1.4 update, but the words "distinct possibility" are generally not ones you want to read when they're attached to bad news.

"We highly recommend going back to your old save files that were created with version 1.3.4 or older," Warhorse wrote. "If you finished main quest Baptism of Fire and the following quest (Questions and Answers) did not start, reload any save from Baptism of Fire and progress through the battle. The quest Questions and Answers should start after the duel with Runt."

As for that 1.4 patch, this is the list of the good things it does:

New Hair and Beard mechanics.

Customize your style in bathhouses and gain extra charisma with freshly cut hair.

Unarmed mercy kill added for a more "subtile" way to solve quests.

Real Easter eggs added. The hunt for the golden egg can begin!

Traditional Czech Easter-themed weapon to be found, called "Pomlázka".

Resurrection day is upon us! Some NPCs that have died due to the physics glitches have risen from their graves.

Fixed problems with the "Mightier than the Sword" quest related to the scribe.

Rattay archery competition works on advanced difficulty.

Fixed save issue for the "House of God" quest.

Another 200 major bugs fixed

Alongside the 1.4 update, Warhorse also released a free HD Texture and Audio Pack for the PC version of the game. HD audio is provided for all three voiceover languages (English, German, and French) and enhances all in-game sounds, while the hi-def textures can be toggled from the game menu but require a minimum of 6GB VRAM to run.