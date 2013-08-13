King of Fighters XIII finally confirmed for Steam release

King of Fighters XIII for Steam is basically just developing itself, isn't it? Evidence that the PC port exists has been banging about since late 2012, but no one from SNK Playmore has deigned to actually talk about it. Well, fans of 2D Japanese beat-em-ups can rest in peace now because an actual listing for the game has turned up on Steam with very little fanfare, containing actual solid details and an actual solid release date. Oh yeah, and there's a closed beta happening as well.

King of Fighters XIII: Steam Edition will release on September 13 and you can even pre-order it right now, making you eligible for a discount. You can also sign up for a closed beta, which will commence August 20 until August 29.

As far as actual gameplay details go, the KoF XIII Steam Edition boasts "vastly improved netcode", which will tailor the online experience according to the user's PC environment. All post-launch DLC for the console editions will be bundled with this PC edition as well, which is nice. To pre-order or sign up for the beta you can head to the game's Steam page .